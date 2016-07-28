GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
July 28 Lithia Motors Inc
* Lithia reports record second quarter results and increases 2016 guidance
* Adjusted net income for Q2 of 2016 was $50.2 million, or $1.96 per diluted share
* Qtrly total same store sales increased 3.8 percent
* Qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 2.3 percent
* Sees 2016 full year earnings of $7.50 to $7.65 per diluted share
* Sees 2016 total revenues of $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion
* Lithia motors inc says project 2016 Q3 earnings of $2.11 to $2.15 per diluted share
* 2016 Q2 unadjusted net income was $51.4 million, or $2.01 per diluted share
* Sees 2016 new vehicle sales increasing 3.5 percent
* Lithia Motors Inc says on July 27, 2016, we amended our credit agreement to increase facility by $300 million to $2.05 billion and extended maturity to july 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
