July 28 Halcon Resources Corp

* Under restructuring plan, company will reduce annual interest expense by more than $200 million

* Restructuring plan provides that existing holders of halcón common stock will receive 4.0% of common stock of reorganized company

* On july 25, 2016 company partially drew down its revolving credit facility and therefore currently has $359 million in cash on hand

* Halcón resources files for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan

* Under restructuring plan, company will eliminate approximately $1.8 billion in long-term debt

* Restructuring plan is expected to conclude in approximately 45-60 days

* Filed its voluntary chapter 11 petitions and prepackaged plan in u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware in wilmington