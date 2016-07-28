July 28 Halcon Resources Corp
* Under restructuring plan, company will reduce annual
interest expense by more than $200 million
* Restructuring plan provides that existing holders of
halcón common stock will receive 4.0% of common stock of
reorganized company
* On july 25, 2016 company partially drew down its revolving
credit facility and therefore currently has $359 million in cash
on hand
* Halcón resources files for court approval of prepackaged
restructuring plan
* Under restructuring plan, company will eliminate
approximately $1.8 billion in long-term debt
* Restructuring plan is expected to conclude in
approximately 45-60 days
* Filed its voluntary chapter 11 petitions and prepackaged
plan in u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware in
wilmington
