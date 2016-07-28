BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
July 28 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma Sciences to acquire BIOD, solidify its leadership position in advanced wound care and regenerative products
* Deal for immediate transaction value of $21.3 million
* Derma Sciences Inc says following transaction, biod will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of derma sciences
* Derma Sciences Inc says additionally, biod will receive a board observer seat on derma sciences board of directors
* Derma Sciences Inc says certain biod shareholders intend to purchase $2.0 million in shares of derma sciences common stock at a price of $4.1692 per share
* Potential net sales growth earn outs in 2017 and 2018 of up to $13.25 million each year from deal
* Following transaction, BIOD will continue to be led by BIOD's president and chief executive officer Russell Olsen
* Following transaction, biod will receive a board observer seat on derma sciences board of directors.
* Certain BIOD shareholders intend to purchase $2.0 million in shares of Derma Sciences common stock at a price of $4.1692 per share
* Total transaction value of an estimated $77.8 million
* Deal immediately accretive to Derma Sciences' revenues, margins, ebitda and earnings.
* Immediately accretive to Derma Sciences' revenues, margins, ebitda and earnings
* Upfront consideration of $21.3 million includes $13.8 million in cash and 1.8 million shares of derma sciences common stock
* Potential product regulatory milestone payments in 2016 and/or 2017 in aggregate up to $30.0 million
* Following transaction, biod will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of derma sciences
* As a result of this planned transaction with biod and sale of its fad, derma sciences is updating its financial guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."