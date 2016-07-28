BRIEF-Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities
July 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc :
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly net interest income $19.3 million versus $9.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.