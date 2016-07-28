China services sector growth picks up in Jan-offical PMI
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
July 28 Azimut Holding Spa :
* Sergio Albarelli appointed new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward scaling back the controversial "conflict minerals" rule, which requires companies to trace whether their products contain minerals from a war-torn part of Africa.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.