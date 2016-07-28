July 28 Brinks Co

* Brinks co Q2 gaap revenue $740 million versus $760 million last year

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Gaap revenue outlook is unchanged at approximately $2.9 billion

* Brinks co says Doug Pertz, president and CEO, has assumed additional role of president of u.s. Operations

* Amit Zukerman, Executive VP and president, global operations and brink's global services, has assumed additional responsibility for france operations

* GAAP revenue $$ 717 million versus. $748 million last year

* Brinks co says currency translation reduced revenue by $56 million in the quarter

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Year non-gaap earnings of $1.95 to $2.10 per share

* Says Expect Full-Year 2016 expenditures are expected to total $135 million to $145 million on a GAAP basis