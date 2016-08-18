BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 million revolving credit facility
* Says has entered into a 5-year $600 mln revolving credit facility with a group of international and regional banks
(Corrects letter case of 'PAW Patrol')
July 28 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Signs agreement with Viacom to buy rights for the exclusive distribution in cinemas of six new episodes of cartoon series PAW Patrol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New strategic supply agreement for avalanche photodiodes (APD) concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,365 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .