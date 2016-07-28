July 28 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* To raise its capital via issue of up to 60,978,235 series H shares at issue price of 0.1 zlotys per share

* H shares to be offered to current Co's shareholders at ratio 1 series H share for every 2 Co's shares held