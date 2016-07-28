July 28 Raytheon Co
* Says continue to see strong demand for integrated air
missile defense solutions, precision munitions, and C5ISR
capability
* Says this demand has been broad-based across the European,
Middle East and Asia Pacific regions
* Says expects international to account for about 35 pct of
total bookings in 2016
* Says investment in factory automation and equipment
upgrades paid off in Q2 and drove margin improvement
* Says raising FY 2016 bookings outlook to $26 bln (plus or
minus $500 mln) from $25 bln-$26 bln previously
* Says don't see any significant impact from Brexit
* Says expect to see margin improvement in IDS biz
continuing into 2017
