July 28 Hershey Co
* On conf call - have intensified focus on analysis of
global cost structure and business model
* On conf call - initial work underway indicates that there
are bigger opportunities to unlock cost savings
* CFO- China gross sales are forecasted to decline in 2016
* CFO- for full year expect capex to be in the $265
million-$275 million range, about $20 million less than previous
estimate
* CFO- advertising and related consumer marketing expense
for the year is lower versus previous estimate
* Know there's a lot of chatter about Mondelez offer, not
going to comment further on this matter
* On conf call - expect full-year savings of about $135
million , up from previous estimate
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)