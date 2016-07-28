July 28 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer and Western Oncolytics announce immuno-oncology
research collaboration to investigate novel oncolytic virus
technology
* Following completion of Phase I trials, Pfizer has an
exclusive option to acquire WO-12
* Under terms of agreement, Pfizer and Western Oncolytics
will collaborate on preclinical, clinical development of WO-12
through Phase I trials
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
