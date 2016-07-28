July 28 AIG UK:
* Announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation
costs associated with Brexit
* D&O coverage will be added at no additional cost and with
no deductible
* D&O policies will also cover costs not paid for by company
for subsequent challenges to repatriation orders post Brexit
* EU executives covered by D&O whose applications for UK
permanent residency are rejected before Brexit to have legal
costs met to challenge decision
* Addition will also cover legal costs for UK nationals if
their application for permanent residency in a member state of
EU is rejected
* New addition to cover legal costs for executives living in
uk, eu against repatriation order due to termination of UK's
membership in EU
* Addition to D&O policies will cover costs not paid for by
co for legal challenges if permanent residency applications is
rejected pre-Brexit
