BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
July 28 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Notes announcements by boards of Avnet, Inc. and Premier Farnell regarding cash offer for Premier Farnell
* Is currently considering its options and will make further announcement in due course Source text - bit.ly/2aeCS05 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities