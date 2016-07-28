BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
July 28 Datwyler :
* Notes announcements today by boards of Avnet, Inc and Premier Farnell
* Datwyler is currently considering its options and will make a further announcement in due course as appropriate.
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities