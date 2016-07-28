BRIEF-Data Communications Management announces process improvements and resulting cost savings
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses
July 28 Lagardere :
* H1 revenue totalled 3,431 million euros ($3.80 billion), up 3.8 pct on a consolidated basis and up 0.5 pct like-for-like
* H1 sharp rise in profit - group share, at 44 million euros
* Target for 2016 group recurring EBIT confirmed
* H1 profit group share 44 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago
* Group recurring EBIT down as expected in first six months of year to 101 million euros, due to fewer sporting events in first-half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
QUEBEC CITY, Jan 31 The French-Canadian student accused of killing six people during evening prayers in a Quebec City mosque had rented an apartment nearby, neighbors said on Tuesday, a sign he may have been targeting the house of worship.