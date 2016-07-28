July 28 Lagardere :

* H1 revenue totalled 3,431 million euros ($3.80 billion), up 3.8 pct on a consolidated basis and up 0.5 pct like-for-like

* H1 sharp rise in profit - group share, at 44 million euros

* Target for 2016 group recurring EBIT confirmed

* H1 profit group share 44 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago

* Group recurring EBIT down as expected in first six months of year to 101 million euros, due to fewer sporting events in first-half 2016