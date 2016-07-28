China services sector growth picks up in Jan-offical PMI
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
July 28 Guerbet SA :
* H1 revenue 376.7 million euros ($417.31 million) versus 397.8 million euros year ago
* 2016 outlook: stabilization of sales at +/- 3 pct already achieved and confirmation of annual targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS VU APOD PRIME NANOMETALENE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: