July 28 Tata Sons:

* Docomo obtained exparte order from commercial court in london for permission to enforce award in the UK, in ongoing Tata Docomo case

* Clarifies that London commercial court granted Tata Sons period of 23 days, starting July 27th, to apply to set aside the exparte order

* Co, in line with earlier offer to docomo, committed to deposit entire arbitral award by aug 2nd, 2016 with Delhi High Court registrar