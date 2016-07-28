July 28 Lectra SA :

* H1 net income 10.7 million euros ($11.85 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago

* H1 income from operations 15.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros year ago

* Expects for FY 2016 to achieve a growth in revenues of 8 pct to 11 pct and a growth in income from operations of 9% to 19 pct, like-for-like Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)