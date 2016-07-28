PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 28 Cofina SA :
* Q2 net profit 1.3 million euros ($1.44 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 25.9 million euros versus 26.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 ad revenue 8.7 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 3.6 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* Net debt 58.6 million euros at end-June, down by about 2 million euros versus end-March Source text - bit.ly/2az6N2A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees