Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 28 Genticel SA :
* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments of 14.7 million euros ($16.28 million) as at June 30, 2016, in line with company's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: