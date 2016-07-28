July 28 (Reuters) -

* Aushon Biosystems Inc says it has sold $3.6 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Aushon Biosystems Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $6.1 million Source - bit.ly/2atSk5o (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)