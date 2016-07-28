BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 (Reuters) -
* Marcato reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex, to urge spinoff & restructuring; Marcato supports Terex CEO - CNBC, citing source (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses