BRIEF-Taylor Morrison public offering of 10 mln class A shares priced at $19 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share
July 28 Transcontinental Inc :
* Transcontinental Inc. divesting assets in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
* Says it is selling most of its commercial printing line of business operated from its Transcontinental Dartmouth plant to Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited
* Plant closure will result in about 55 layoffs
* Closure of Transcontinental Dartmouth plant located at 140 Joseph Zatzman Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by mid-August 2016
* Will continue to serve customers in Atlantic Canada for retail flyers, newspapers and some specific commercial products
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid