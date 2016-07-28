BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Starbucks :
* Names Leanne Fremar as executive creative director
* Most recently, Fremar served as Under Armour's senior vice president, executive creative director for its women's and concept divisions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses