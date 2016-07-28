July 28 ASM International NV :

* Q2 net sales 138.7 million euros ($153.57 million) versus 201.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 16.7 million euros versus 45.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 gross profit margin 43.8 pct versus 45.1 pct year ago

* Q2 net earnings 35.6 million euros versus 41.8 million euros year ago

* Reuters poll Q2 net sales of 136 million euros, EBIT of 16.4 million euros, adjusted net income of 29.3 million euros

* Expects single wafer ALD market to show a double digit decline in 2016

* Single wafer ALD market share is expected to show an increase in 2016

* Expects single wafer ALD market to strongly improve again in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)