July 28 Nedap :

* Profit after taxation for first half of 2016 rose by 5% to EUR 5.8 million ($6.42 million)

* H1 operating profit excluding one-off items was up 22% to EUR 7.3 million

* Revenue was up 6% over first six months of 2016 to EUR 92.0 million Source text: bit.ly/2aB3rc3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)