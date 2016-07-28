UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Showroomprive :
* H1 net revenues: 240.3 million euros ($266.16 million) (+20.5 pct)
* H1 average revenues per buyer 6 pct higher than in H1 2015
* H1 EBITDA: 15.7 million euros (6.6 pct of net revenues, +38 basis points)
* All targets for 2016 have been confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources