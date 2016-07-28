BRIEF-Taylor Morrison public offering of 10 mln class A shares priced at $19 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share
July 28 Birchcliff Energy Ltd:
* Increased its 2016 annual average production guidance to 49,000 to 51,000 boe/d from 40,000 to 41,000 boe/d
* Expects that its net capital expenditures for 2016 will be increased by approximately $36.5 million to approximately $140 million.
* Revolving credit facilities have been amended to increase borrowing base to $950 million from $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid