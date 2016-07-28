BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Hornby Bay Mineral
* Hornby bay mineral says filed a claim in supreme court of british columbia against copper mountain mine
* Claim requests special damages for non-payment of due royalties and general damages for breach of contract
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses