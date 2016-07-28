July 28 (Reuters) -

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for the April-June quarter- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group plans to book 30 bln yen in losses during the year ending in March involving recall of Takata air-bag inflators- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group most of 30 bln yen losses from recall of Takata air-bag inflators will be booked in the April-June period - Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries' Group expected to retain forecast of 25.7% growth in operating profit to 420 bln yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei