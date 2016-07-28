BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 (Reuters) -
* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Marcato Capital Management LP acquired the shares in the belief that the shares of terex corp are undervalued
* Marcato Capital Management says anticipates having further discussions with directors and officers of Terex Corp
* Marcato Capital Management says further discussions with Terex Corp to discuss co's business, strategies, composition of board Source - bit.ly/2aNhbjx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses