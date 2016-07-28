July 28 (Reuters) -

* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Marcato Capital Management LP acquired the shares in the belief that the shares of terex corp are undervalued

* Marcato Capital Management says anticipates having further discussions with directors and officers of Terex Corp

* Marcato Capital Management says further discussions with Terex Corp to discuss co's business, strategies, composition of board Source - bit.ly/2aNhbjx