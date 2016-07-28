July 28 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns a record $1.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 2Q16; increases regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share and announces stock repurchase plan

* Qtrly net interest margin 3.31 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32

