BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Baker Hughes Inc
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses