July 28 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup announces approximately EUR1.1 billion redemption of 4.75% fixed / floating rate callable subordinated notes due May 2017

* Says redemption date for notes is August 31, 2016

* Citigroup's Basel III Tier 2 capital will not be affected by planned redemption