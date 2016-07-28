BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup announces approximately EUR1.1 billion redemption of 4.75% fixed / floating rate callable subordinated notes due May 2017
* Says redemption date for notes is August 31, 2016
* Citigroup's Basel III Tier 2 capital will not be affected by planned redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses