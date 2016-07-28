July 29 Key Technology Inc

* Key technology announces fiscal 2016 q3 financial results

* Qtrly net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 totaled $36.2 million, compared to $30.8 million

* Qtrly new orders received during q3 were $32.0 million, compared to $28.5 million in corresponding period last year

* Qrtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Says key's backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2016 was $33.9 million, compared to $29.9 million one year ago

