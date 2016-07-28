BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 29 Key Technology Inc
* Key technology announces fiscal 2016 q3 financial results
* Qtrly net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 totaled $36.2 million, compared to $30.8 million
* Qtrly new orders received during q3 were $32.0 million, compared to $28.5 million in corresponding period last year
* Qrtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Says key's backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2016 was $33.9 million, compared to $29.9 million one year ago
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses