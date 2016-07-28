July 28 Fortinet Inc :

* Fortinet reports q2 2016 financial results

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly revenue of $311.4 million, up 30% year over year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $304.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly billings of $373.8 million, up 26% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)