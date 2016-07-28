July 28 US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology announces second quarter 2016 results

* Total revenue for Q2 of 2016 of $122.4 million was down from $139.7 million

* Q2 qtrly earnings per share of $0.41 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.80 to $1.95