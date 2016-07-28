BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 US Ecology Inc
* US Ecology announces second quarter 2016 results
* Total revenue for Q2 of 2016 of $122.4 million was down from $139.7 million
* Q2 qtrly earnings per share of $0.41 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.80 to $1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.