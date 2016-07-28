July 28 Qiagen Nv

* Intends to return capital of $300 million to shareholders by end of 2017

* Intends to return capital to its shareholders in the additional amount of approximately $200 million by early 2017

* Considering share repurchase program announced on 27th April 2016, total return figure is expected to be approximately $300 million