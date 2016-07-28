BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 28 UDR Inc
* Possible issuance of shares to certain holders of units of limited partnership interest, or DownREIT units, in UDR Lighthouse Downreit L.P., or DownREIT partnership
* Files for possible issuance of up to 16,137,973 shares of co's common stock
* UDR Inc also says possible resale from time to time of some or all of such shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source: (bit.ly/2afFt9P) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses