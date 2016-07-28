BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 Eastman Chemical Co
* Qtrly sales revenue $2,297 million versus $2,533 million
* "we expect a decline in adjusted 2016 earnings per share that approaches 10 percent below adjusted 2015 earnings per share"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.68 excluding items
* Qtrly reported earnings of $1.71 per share
* "challenges we face have intensified including increasing competitive pressures particularly from asia pacific region"
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2a35SGK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.