July 28 Av Homes Inc

* Says Co, units entered into an omnibus amendment to its senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank - sec filing

* Says amendment increases committed amount available under credit agreement To $165.0 Mln - Sec filing

* Credit agreement includes an 'accordion' feature that allows company, with consent of lenders, to increase aggregate amount to $200.0 million

* Says amendment reduces the committed amount available under the letter of credit sub-facility to $50.0 million