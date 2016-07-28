BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 Corning Inc
* Accelerated share repurchase transaction to repurchase $2 billion of Co's common stock in two tranches of $1.5 billion and $500 million, respectively
* Made a $2 billion payment to morgan stanley on July 28, 2016, received an initial delivery of 74.5 million shares of corning stock from Morgan Stanley
* Says on July 28, 2016, corning entered into an accelerated share repurchase transaction with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - sec filing
* Final settlement of both tranches of asr is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.