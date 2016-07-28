BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals agrees to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
July 28 Methanex Corp
* Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers
* Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018
* Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Enters into agreement to sell general rental assets to Cooper Rentals Canada Inc
MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 Mexico's president on Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and limit the regulator's power.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) , the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Limited, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.