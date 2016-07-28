July 28 Methanex Corp

* Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers

* Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018

* Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)