July 28 Fairfax India Holdings Corp :

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation second quarter financial results

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36

* Fairfax India Holdings Corp qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36

* Office of chief financial officer of Fairfax India is being assumed by Jennifer Allen

* Effective August 1, 2016 John Varnell will become vice president, corporate affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)