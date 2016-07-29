BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24
July 28 Stewart Information Services Corp
* Stewart information services corporation to review preliminary shareholder solicitation materials in connection with demand for special meeting
* Says Stewart shareholders are advised to take no action at this time
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.