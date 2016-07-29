BRIEF-Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
July 28 Yamana Gold Inc
* Says initial capital cost estimate for planned plant modifications is $42.3 million
* Yamana gold makes decision to move forward with C1 Santa Luz recomissioning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jRXvBb Further company coverage:
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation