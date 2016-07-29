BRIEF-Christopher Brown reports 7.5 pct passive stake in Genvec
Christopher Brown reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of January 24
July 28 Smart Technologies Inc
* Smart announces court approves plan of arrangement
* Court of queen's bench of alberta has granted final order approving proposed arrangement involving foxconn technology group
Under terms of arrangement, shareholders will receive from foxconn cash payment of $4.50 per common share upon completion
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.