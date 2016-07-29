BRIEF-CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Kongskilde Agriculture
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
July 28 Premier Gold Mines Limited :
* Signs definitive agreement to purchase Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc.
* Agreed to buy all shares of Yamana's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns interests in mercedes mine, for $140.0 million
* Intends to fund cash component of purchase price from sources of capital available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.