July 29 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Total assets under management increased moderately to R679
billion (31 December 2015: R668 billion) for the six months
ended 30 June 2016
* Headline earnings from group's South African retail
operations of R718 million was 18 pct down compared to 2015
* Board has approved and declared a gross interim dividend
of 276 cents per ordinary share
* Six-month new business margins at 1,4 pct (30 June 2015
restated: 2,0 pct) were lower
* Six-month net customer cash inflows were positive at R0,6
billion (30 June 2015: R3,5 billion)
* Six-month bee normalised headline earnings per share at
650,0 cents versus 705,5 cents year earlier
