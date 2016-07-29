July 29 Sabvest Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for six months ended 30 June
2016 and cash dividend declaration
* Net loss attributable to equity shareholders for six
months ended 30 June at 127,222 million rand versus income of
150,039 million rand last year
* Six-month gross income from operations and investments
negative 78.652 billion rand versus 188.239 billion rand a year
earlier
* Six-month net asset value per share at 3,395 cents versus
2,997 cents a year earlier
* Interim dividend has been increased by 9.5 pct to 23 cents
per share (2015: 21 cents per share)
